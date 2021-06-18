24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

New images from deadly flood emergency

At least 46 people lost their lives in the Northeast floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. ABC's Faith Abubey has new video of the rescues.

