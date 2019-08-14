-
Now Playing: 5 things to know about Trump's latest immigration crackdown
-
Now Playing: The Statue of Liberty and her sonnet
-
Now Playing: Immigration official defends controversial remarks
-
Now Playing: Standoff with China continues
-
Now Playing: Minivan tragedy
-
Now Playing: New questions over Jeffrey Epstein's death
-
Now Playing: Proposed immigration rule changes
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school gadgets
-
Now Playing: American Airlines under fire
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant arrested for being drunk
-
Now Playing: Fallout continues from Mississippi ICE raid
-
Now Playing: Armed man scares shoppers at Walmart
-
Now Playing: Living the 'suite' life
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' and 'The Kitchen'
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Kitchen: Tuna Tartar
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Jamaican independence week
-
Now Playing: 'Stealth learning' toys
-
Now Playing: Victoria's Secret scandal
-
Now Playing: Cyntoia Brown freed
-
Now Playing: Trump's polarizing trips to Dayton and El Paso