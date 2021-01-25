Transcript for Impeachment article heads to Senate today

This morning new outrage from Democrats over allegations former president trop. Considered using the Justice Department to try to overturn the result of the presidential election as if it's not enough that you sent an angry mob. Down the mall to invade the capital the Wall Street Journal reports from one of the Justice Department to sue states in the Supreme Court. In when that plan failed. The New York Times says he allegedly plotted to remove his acting attorney general and replace him with a clump loyalists who was willing to help him fight Joseph Biden's victory in Georgia. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell is not gonna have a country anymore. The former president is already charged with incitement of insurrection. After he urged his supporters to march of the capitol before the deadly riot on January 6 later today the house since that article of impeachment to the senate. We're Democrats will need at least seventeen Republicans to vote to convict trump GOP leader Mitch McConnell not saying how they'll vote but some are already blasting the trial before begins we are ready. Have a flaming fire in this country and it's like taking a bunch a guys like him or get on top of the fire. And at least one Republican is still refusing to say the election was not stolen. The debt Department of Justice led by William Barr said there's no widespread evidence of fraud. Can't you just say the words this election blowout salads and senator Rand Paul in a fiery exchange with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on this week that hold on oh and he said the election was stolen this election was not stolen the full of the results were certified in every single irritate your salary counts and I recounts you're saying that absolutely ill is you're saying there was no fraud and it's all been investigating this is not true. I it's not what I said sir I said the Department of Justice found no evidence that let met finish my point say yeah I was not true there were all liars you're just simply saying we're all liars and I said it was a lie that the election was stolen honestly you're right or wrong. Now the senators will be sworn in as jurors on Tuesday both sides. Have agreed to delay the trial for two weeks now give the track team a little bit more time to prepare it also allow Democrats time to confirm Biden's cabinet picks Ian work on other legislation.

