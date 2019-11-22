Transcript for Impeachment inquiry entering new phase

We began with a possible new timeline for the impeachment investigation after two weeks of testimony on Capitol Hill. As Democrats move forward ABC news has learned talks are underway concerning a likely impeachment trial in the senate. The last scheduled hearing in the house featured one to count from two career diplomat who are frustrated by the administration's campaign to pressure Ukraine. One of them delivered a stark warning about Russia and how it's already targeting the 20/20 election. ABC's Elizabeth herd joins us with the new. Kenneth and in a good morning after nearly forty hours of public hearings Democrats say they are preparing to move forward. And Republicans are conceding a trial cannot be avoided and so they. Are getting ready. House Democrats raping two weeks of public impeachment hearings convinced this testimony they heard our approved president trump abused his power. This president believes he is above the law beyond accountability. And I would just say. To people watching here at home and around the world. In the words migrate calling. We are better than that. Adjourned. This scheduled public hearings ending Thursday with former top National Security Council official doctor Fiona hill. Quoting former national security advisor Joseph on Bolton. As calling the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani hand grenade who's going to blow everybody yup. You understand what he meant by that that he was clearly pushing fall woods. Issues and ideas that would you know public come back to Hong terrorism and fights I think that that's where we accident but Republicans called the democrats' push to impeach the president a political hit job. The Democrats promised they would be different if promised they would govern. But we found out from the very first day of swearing in at the true goal here. Let's impeach the press I do not see. Any indication at least right now of any defections on the Republican side not in the senate and not in the house on the question of impeachment. Even still ABC news learning the White House is now briefing for an impeachment trial with senior administration officials meeting to talk strategy. And president trump hosting a lunch with eight GOP senators including two of his critics. Mitt Romney and Susan calling. Now if the house votes to impeach that's when the process moves to the senate and it takes two thirds of the senate to convict and remove the president from office Kenneth. Our Elizabeth our thank you.

