Transcript for India health experts work to control COVID variant

This morning. The US is banning travel from India by non US citizens this says the 617 variant has already been identified in three states. All the data we have so far suggests that our vaccines are gonna hold up against a variance from Indians. The ban comes as hospitals and India are overrun by a record breaking 400000. New cases a day. The US stepping up to help sending shipments of oxygen vaccines and supplies here in the states a different story. The US hitting a new milestone and rotavirus cases are now under 50000 for the first time since October. More than 105 million Americans are now fully vaccinated new data shows children now account for nearly one quarter of new cases. I think is important to know the children's cases have continued to decline since our winter surge in fact they're following. I'm of course very similar to adult cases they just not dropping quite as fast and I think that's almost entirely do you. To the vaccine which of course is not available yet to children. But the demand for shots in this country is down significantly plunging 26%. In the last three weeks to 2.4 million doses a day. Stoking fears from health experts. But we want is to get to a level of herd immunity where you can go about your day to day life not have to worry about exposure. Still states are moving to lower Covert restrictions the governors of new York New Jersey and Connecticut releasing a joint statement declaring a significant easing of cove in nineteen restrictions on most businesses to fully reopen on May nineteenth. This means that the events that we all associate with a summer. Can all go forward. Florida going even further suspending all cope with the league public health borders statewide effectively. I. And today Oklahoma following suit its governor withdrawing the state state of emergency declaring it's time to return to normal. Now several Florida mayors have come out against governor Desantis moved to suspend Covert restrictions. The mayor of saint Petersburg Florida telling ABC that he's frustrated. Saying quote the governor doesn't always know what each individual community needs because they're not here. They don't live here kind of all right hike there in Washington think you're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.