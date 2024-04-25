Indictments in 'fake electors' scheme

Seven attorneys or aides affiliated with former President Trump appear to be indicted in Arizona over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in that state. ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.

April 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live