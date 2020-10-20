Transcript for Inspiration and incentive at the polls

Early voters turning out in unprecedented numbers. I wanted to get out of the way so that came along we met Dave my week. The line for Diego Franchione and fellow voters in Florida wrapped around the corner at the local library. And at other locations the crowds showing up before the sun did that's why for many it's all about finding the motivation and the inspiration. Known. Would. Rooting for. Why 94 year old Mildred Madison hasn't missed an election since she was 21 years old and this year's no different. When are absentee ballot didn't make it in time she made her son drive her from Chicago all the way to Detroit to vote early. When he got them less is session Lachlan. Ramon. Renault last one thing got the power to. That's why for Mildred the 600 mile round trip is worth it Mildred mask saying at all. Vote something be lumped in believes in two proving that at. A hundred in two years of age. A pandemic is not gonna stop her from voting early with inspiration like that what else can early voters possibly need well how about a little incentive. Pizza to the polls as a nonpartisan nonprofit initiative founded in 2016. With a simple mission. Deliver food to crowded polling locations. So far this year nearly 4000 pizza cent to 300 polling places in thirty different states. In fact between October 24 an election date more than a 180 vehicles will be sent out to cities across the country. Serving up treats from shake shack and other local favorites. And for the estimated fifteen million eligible voters who didn't bowl last year for lack of a ride lift is offering discounts on cars bikes and scooters. To make sure you get to the polls this year. This Mildred 94 year old we introduce you to bear said that civic engagement is Hamas and she hopes to create and Mildred Madison center for civic engagement when data help inspire young adults to vote. In case the peeps isn't reason enough my mouth was watering you guys that I don't enough for me. Say that's motivation right there and be Lumpkin me mention she said she can do it. None of us had any excuse to not be able to vote just like she dead.

