Insult over ‘fake eyelashes’ sparks chaos at Capitol

A tense exchange between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Jasmine Crockett over eyelashes triggered a melee during a hearing. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally has highlights.

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live