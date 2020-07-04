Transcript for Introducing Quibi

Are you gonna returning to the practice green when. Yeah may be entitled to a cash settlement. Christie to begin laying down the law in her brand new show Christie's court her new show one of fifty brand new series you'll get on the new streaming app Kuwaiti could be stands for quick. Bites and it's a new streaming service for short form smack double shows. Like fierce queens. A nature jockey series hosted by Reese Witherspoon. Says females who gives new meaning. The show's all need to be viewed on your phone switching back and forth between portrait or landscape mode based equities innovative turnstile technology. A brand new way to watch old favorites like hunt. This time hosted by chance the rapper. Could be trending on Twitter on launch day fans weighing in with mixed reviews the good. Could be has been out for an hour and a already hooked and the not so good. Two I really wanna watch ten minute TV shows on mobile devices and in the family room and the TV is right there are side. But if start powers what you're looking for equity proving you can squeeze some big names into bite size shows these results live librarians. Sophie turner Kiefer Sutherland go make our case. And Jennifer Lopez. You know things Michigan. I look plus people. City app has to pay me tears for 99 per short ads and 799 if you don't want any commercials and all you guys. That was short joke in here somewhere will. I don't Clinton don't make it. Double play bigger feel about Ashton Kutcher at not being the host of pong Chang is that it is a good replacement I now weigh does that mean I'm getting all them less active hot today and I think that there is the come on yacht. It's not that I'm gonna let the kids talk here but I didn't know where he was before the show starred at how about that I mean grant. Back on the I do not I've heard of the program mom. What's that you got your back on their hold your hand whales.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.