Transcript for Italy on lockdown

The other big headline this morning is from Italy where sixty million people are now on lockdown everyone in the country's been ordered to stay home. Schools are closed sports events canceled. Italy is facing the worst outbreak outside Asia nearly 500 people have died in that country now so we want to bring an ABC Julian MacFarlane who's covering the global impact from all of this she joins us now from London. Julie that's a staggering amount of people have died in Italy why do we think that number so high in do we think this travel ban can work. Bryant had a good morning well Italy has been hit the hardest because of its older population is far older than China and South Korea which I'm now seeing a drop in cases. And this is all the more remarkable is Italy was the fuss country in the well it's a battle flights from China. Inside the country day there are many questions about whether this massive travel ban. Can even be enforced people have been told not to travel unless their employer requires that from now. As he say business school and they sporting events stay until April that made the economic impact from this is on imaginable remember that. Italy is the world's eighth largest economy and tourism is a big big pot of at around 13% of but animal hustle leveled a huge questions about how families will pay their bills without being able to Goethe whacked so many questions trying to. Unimaginable impact indeed Julie but this is more than just Italy this is everywhere. How about where you are in London what are they doing there. Rice says here in the UK we've got around 300 cases and four deaths save file but health officials. Edging anyone would even a slight respecting illness to self isolate for two weeks. The foreign office has now advised against all but essential tablet it's a leak and to self isolate the two weeks when they retire and whether they have symptoms. Or not meanwhile how about one other big development overnight in Wuhan China the F percent to weather outbreak began we saw China's president visit that city today. But the fast time a highly symbolic made trying to shed a well that China is moving on and parts of Wuhan a safe again Kevin. All right Julie McFarland in London Julie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.