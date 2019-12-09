Transcript for New Jersey fertility fight

We turn now to a lawsuit claiming a major mix up at a fertility clinic in New Jersey a white couple says they gave birth to a daughter of Asian descent. After getting IVF treatment. And that couple is now desperate to find their child's other biological parent. This morning a man and a woman are demanding answers after an alleged mix up at this fertility clinic the journey has been quite stressful. After spending half a million dollars on IVF treatment Christina hatter rich in drew was a Lou ski successfully got pregnant. Here on final round of IVF that was our last shot. And we we actually got pregnant so we are just so happy. They gave birth to a healthy baby girl but Christina Andrew became suspicious. Matt two years old they saw other daughter started developing Asian like features. Drew took a DNA test and found their zero probability that he's the girls' biological father and the role results came. House in disbelief after apparent they were wrong the couple says the ensuing confusion inch dress led them to get a divorce. And there are now desperate to find the child other biological parent. Because they say she has a blood disorder they don't carry. Drew says he's also worried he may have a biological child he doesn't know about my believe they may have messed up an American my sperm to somebody else Christina and drew say they've not told their daughter who's now six years old about the mix up. But they know bad days coming she's gonna have the questions. She's gonna questioned want to know. Why don't look different when are not look like you went on a different from them my brother. Arm and I have to answer these questions we have to answer these questions. A judge has now ordered the clinic to turn over lists of sperm donors from around the time the couple sought treatment. The clinic claims that violates patient privacy laws and it's not commenting on the lawsuit.

