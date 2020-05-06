-
Now Playing: U.S. unemployment rate at 13.3% in May
-
Now Playing: Security tightened near White House in wake of protests
-
Now Playing: Police clash with protesters
-
Now Playing: The woman behind the ‘speech of a generation’
-
Now Playing: Sounds of change after weeks of unrest
-
Now Playing: Bracelets for a better world
-
Now Playing: Where do we go from here?
-
Now Playing: Former Defense Secretary Mattis slams Trump
-
Now Playing: 3 fired Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd case due in court Thursday
-
Now Playing: The nation's youth speak out
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees facing backlash
-
Now Playing: Major cities impose curfews to prevent looters, violence
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's brother appeals to public to stop violence
-
Now Playing: Trump faces criticism for photo op in front of church
-
Now Playing: Plan to bridge the national divide
-
Now Playing: Celebrities using their platforms to encourage change
-
Now Playing: Citizen journalism on the frontlines
-
Now Playing: Hope and humanity amid protests
-
Now Playing: Twitter hits back at Trump's executive order