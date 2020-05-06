Transcript for May jobs report released

Return out to the economy in the new jobs report due out this morning it's expected to show that the unemployment rate has reached a level we haven't seen it since the Great Depression. Here's ABC the nest Iraq a terror. This morning the economic tool of the corona virus pandemic coming into focus with 43 million American workers filing for unemployment benefits since March. The monthly jobs report today is expected to show figures we haven't seen since the 1930s. Experts predicting a jobless rate of nearly 20%. With another eight million jobs lost in May. The big question how many of those jobs will be lost for good learned. Hours. Neck I AG alma of Chattanooga lost her bar tending job in Marge. Her bar has since reopened but has only rehired a fraction of the staff. She gets 275 dollars in state unemployment benefits each week. Plus 600 dollars a week in federal benefits but they expire at the end of next month. It was just you Sydney I I was getting a week witnessed stimulus which ends in July which is kind of scary erotic ball. I. That need it to a livable wage. One recent survey found set any percent of people who recently lost their jobs believed their layoffs will be temporary that's the hope of Donald Franklin an Allen keep a Pennsylvania and he works in manufacturing. Out our boss yesterday when a nice if crude comeback in recent orders are still lie so alone. I've and they are crucial about the work. For many in the retail sector in the job losses are permanent JC Penney which recently filed for bankruptcy and announced Thursday that 154. Stores will close this summer. In hard hit Las Vegas for the unemployment rate has topped a 30%. New hope this morning with casinos back open. Famous Bellagio fountains once again flowing. But the looming question despite the temperature checks in plexiglass barriers for social distancing will the crowds come back the locals are betting on it. We are sold happy that Vegas is reopening we had so much fun. A love this city. As for the industries that are hiring experts say IT and health care are pretty solid right now and there is a glimmer of hope for the travel industry. Airlines are now starting tat add flights for the summer the first step in what will likely be a very long recovery. And it's an Mona. And it's thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.