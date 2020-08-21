Transcript for Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination

Democrats focusing on the pandemic as Joseph Biden closed up a fourth and final night of the DNC. Overnight age former rays president Biden officially accepting his party's nomination for president. This is a life changing election. This will determine what America's gonna look like for a long long time. Biden laying out a DT a plan to address the code of nineteen. While blasting president trans handling of the crisis. Our current president's failed. It is most basic duty to the nation. He's failed to protect us he's failed to protect America. And my fellow Americans. That is unforgivable. The virtual DNC closing out its fourth and final 98 with messages from his failing. Be just knew that he had to run in people he's met on the campaign trail only. Where are weighing. Sign. There. Moore also issue piecing party unity all of Biden's primary opponents now throwing their support behind their former rival. Why the hell would we ever re hired Donald Trump for another four years. Joseph Biden is right this is a contest for the soul of the nation. President John hitting back blasting democratic nominee while on the stump just a few miles from Biden's hometown. Abandoned Pennsylvania. He abandoned scrap. Republicans will hold their convention next week president trump plans still deliver his acceptance speech from the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.