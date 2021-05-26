John Cena apologizes to China

More
The action star is walking back statements he made during an interview promoting his new movie ’F9,’ where he called Taiwan a country. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has more.
2:04 | 05/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Cena apologizes to China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"The action star is walking back statements he made during an interview promoting his new movie ’F9,’ where he called Taiwan a country. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"77911357","title":"John Cena apologizes to China","url":"/WNN/video/john-cena-apologizes-china-77911357"}