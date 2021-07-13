Transcript for New Johnson & Johnson vaccine warning

This morning a new warning about Johnson and Johnson's single shot vaccine federal officials warning the shot may increase the risk of key on beret syndrome. A rare nerve condition where the body's immune system attack. Tax nerve cells causing muscle weakness and in extreme cases paralysis. Muscle can see. Mind blowing through going to give out and then the following day I could market all. Tom Gorman developed a rare condition just a few weeks after getting his change a vaccine. He's one of about a hundred case is currently under investigation by the CDC. Out of the nearly thirteen million people who got shot. Is extremely rare and it affects mostly men aged fifty and older about two weeks after vaccination. Nevertheless officials stressing the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks. I'm not anti vaccine. Com and through the majority people period it is it's a good thing. And reduced import this side effect has not been seen people vaccinated with mode during a and Pfizer's and the irony shots. But the vaccination rate lagging. About 65% of those aged twelve and up have received at least one dose. This has the dangerous delta variant rips through unvaccinated communities this morning. Cases up at least ten. 10% in half. The country. In seventeen of those states hospitalization. Dropped 10% as well Arkansas where hospital admissions are up nearly 60%. Pointing to the states use. They have not gotten vaccinated at the same rate as those that are older. They've resisted it they put it all. Now looking at another state California now says NEK through twelve student who refuses to Wear a mask in the classroom. Or in school buildings in the fall. Will be banned from campus.

