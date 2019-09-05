Transcript for Judge rules against parents in chemotherapy fight

I've so we turned out to the court battle involving a sick child has parents and the state of Florida the parents have refused to get chemotherapy for their three year old son of leukemia but now a judge has ruled against their wishes. This morning the parent of a Florida boy at the center of a medical dispute grabbing national attention no longer have a say over whether he'll receive chemotherapy. A judge ruling against them Wednesday we were intimidated. Teel not seek a second opinion which is why we felt that we had to leave. Date the parents of three year old dole Nick Adams who was diagnosed with leukemia last month say they took their son to Kentucky to search for alternative treatments. After they saying no experience moods swings in became violent after chemotherapy. They claim tests showed his cancer was months who they decided to end Kimo. When they didn't show up for scheduled treatment the state of Florida stepped in tracking the couple down in Kentucky filing an emergency order and removing know of from their home. It's kids. Not about whether Ritchie seeing alternative therapies natural therapies this is about our rates as parents. She seek other options. Doctors who treat this kind of cancer say just because the leukemia isn't showing up in test does not mean know what is cured. We have no way. Of saying that he is cured of leukemia and is currently in therapy. The judge now ruling know war must undergo 28 days of came out. After that time doctors will determine if he still has cancer the judge also ruled the freely can use other treatments including medical marijuana to help eases symptoms. But no was parents are vowing to appeal the decision. I think it's really important that people know that there are other options other thinking that there be an eight think this really opened up a good discussion on. Parental rights about patient right. Noah is in state custody but his parents are allowed to visit he's expected to get his next slow treatment today.

