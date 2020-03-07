Transcript for July 4th safety warning

New video this morning from the FDNY showing did dangers of fireworks a Brooklyn man unknowingly firing one through the window of his first floor home. Minutes later much of the two story house engulfed in flames the homeowner charged with arson in the fourth degree. This year fireworks are posing a bigger problem than ever due in large part to their exploding popularity. The consumer fireworks sales. Are going to content you don't really had a banner year I think in general public to get Kobe is just itching to do something. The CPSC reporting about 101000 injuries and twelve fireworks related deaths and when he nineteen. And with the holiday falling on a Saturday this year more fireworks are expected than usual so safety is even more Paramount. Remember to keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy at all times light fireworks one at a time and then move away quickly. And never try to re light or candle malfunctioning fireworks. But not all of the problems come from physically setting off fireworks. A new study revealing another potential hazard. A possible long damaged when toxic metal particles that fly out of consumer fireworks are inhaled. The study in the journal of particle and fiber toxicology discovered that the toxins come from the metals and the fireworks that give them color. The doctor leading the study says more research is needed but recommends that everyone stand. Downwind from the fireworks when they are set off to W know where you should be standing what about Fido experts say to leave your pets at home with the windows closed and curtains drawn. With the radio or TV on to drown out the. Sounds of the fireworks with the if you are leaving the TV on for your pet player out remember not to leave on a channel that we'll show any of the fireworks displays that sort of defeats the purpose right. A lot to remember but it's worth it to have a safe and fine fourth of July you guys an emphasis on say thank you'll for that report.

