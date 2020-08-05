-
Now Playing: DOJ attempts to throw out case against Michael Flynn
-
Now Playing: All charges dropped in Michael Flynn case
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to Attorney General Barr’s criticism of tweets about DOJ
-
Now Playing: President Trump's valet tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Thousands show up to urge Arizona governor to reopen the state
-
Now Playing: Arizona residents are concerned that lifting the lockdown could have fatal consequenc
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus task force will continue
-
Now Playing: Army secretary discusses dealing with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump seems to reverse plan to disband COVID-19 task force
-
Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for ‘benign gallbladder condition’
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature seeking to halt stay-at-home order
-
Now Playing: Senate confirmation hearing underway for director of national intelligence
-
Now Playing: Fauci barred from House testimony
-
Now Playing: NY endures ‘painfully slow decline’ of hospitalizations: Cuomo
-
Now Playing: President Trump says economy reopening is inevitable
-
Now Playing: Former vaccine scientist files whistleblower complaint
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks on decision to reopen US amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'Possible there will be some' COVID-19 deaths as country reopens: Trump