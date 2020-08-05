Transcript for Justice Department drops case against Michael Flynn

Not that bombshell decision by the Justice Department dropping the case against Michael flam the president's former national security advisor was facing jail time. For lying to the FBI even though flight admit it to the crime attorney general William Barr says it was an easy decision to drop the case. ABC's outs for Shea has more. This morning attorney general William Barr is defending the justice apartments controversial move. Dropping its case against Michael Flynn president trumps first national security advisor it was not a crock. Flynn pleaded guilty more than two years ago to lying to the FBI. His prosecution was one of the biggest brought by special counsel Robert mowers investigation into ties between Russia and the trump campaign. The case centered around Flynn lying about his contact with then Russian ambassador Sergey Kinsley act even though Flinn admitted to lying the Justice Department concluded that plans prosecution was unjustified. And that his statements were not material to any viable counterintelligence investigation concerning the Russians. Barr says dismissing the charges was an easy decision you know people sometimes plead to things that. Program not to be crimes president trump claims he didn't know the Justice Department would be dropping the case after the announcement he praised play and as a hero. And directed his anger at the investigation into Russian interference or dishonest crooked people this job and I say a lot. This gun deal mask this morning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accuses Barr of a cover and congressman Adam shift who led trumps impeachment trial weeded. This dismissal does not exonerate Clinton but it does incriminate bill Barr. Flynt would still waiting to be sentenced when the Justice Department dismissed its case. Now the FBI isn't commenting but Passat and passed it all lying to the FBI compromises the entire criminal justice system. Kenneth and Mona. Thank you Alex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.