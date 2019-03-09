Transcript for Justin Bieber speaks out

A decade after Justin Bieber burst onto the scene with one time back in 2009. He's still putting up about his struggles growing up in the spotlight the singer taking to integrate the poster revealing look back in his rise to fame saying I went from a thirteen year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they love to meet. And how great I once. In the span of just a few years beavers still in his mid teens turning out hit after hit. With songs like baby. And as long as you love me. We at least. Justin saying that sudden success along with access to whatever he wanted. Proved to be slippery slope writing makes money I made every bad decision could have gone out. Beaver the subject of several public run ins with the law in 2013 and fourteen just an also revealing substance abuse issues writing. I started doing pretty heavy drugs it nineteen. And abused all of my relationships. I became resentful disrespectful to women and angry is not. Many fans taking that as a reference to his on again off again relationship with Selena Gomez beads continuing writing in the post that it's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions. Fix broken relationships and change relationship habits. Luckily god bless me with extraordinary people who love me for me a nod to beavers wife Hayley Baldwin the couple tied the knot in a courthouse a year ago. And will reportedly get married in a church later this month. Fever it's been open about his mental health issues in the past. Citing struggles with depression anxiety and ADHD. And this morning celebrities like Sean Kingston and Cody Simpson. And fans alike are praising him for his vulnerability in this latest milestone just in writing that even when the odds are against seasonal. He's finding. Justin adding that marriage is the best season of his life teaching him all the things it takes. To be a good man predicting two point he's trying to drive home here you guys that if you're struggling. You have to keep going Kenneth tonight and a great message their loved to see any time someone is talking about mental health at what has helped them. Move on and the end of better place good for him and don't be afraid to get home as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.