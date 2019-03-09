-
Now Playing: Rapper ASAP Rocky must remain behind bars: Swedish authorities
-
Now Playing: The meteoric rise of Lil Nas X and the song 'Old Town Road' that got him there
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Dean returns
-
Now Playing: Jonas Brothers visit teen fan in the hospital
-
Now Playing: Celebrating beloved actress Valerie Harper
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift responds to Keith Urban’s cover of ‘Lover’
-
Now Playing: Naomi Osaka scores kudos after beating Coco Gauff
-
Now Playing: Kobe Bryant opens up about being a father and his new children's book
-
Now Playing: Rick Ross discusses his rise to fame as well as his new memoir on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Miles Brown says he had to re-record debut album as his voice changed
-
Now Playing: ‘The Keeper’ author Graham Norton reveals big names he wants on his show
-
Now Playing: 1st look at athletes in ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart hospitalized after California car crash
-
Now Playing: Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Malibu car crash
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: John Paul Jones begs Tayshia for forgiveness
-
Now Playing: Lindsay Lohan shared video of her dancing to her own song
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff takes on Naomi Osaka in US open
-
Now Playing: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore and Dave East talk 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'
-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez shares images of herself working in a recording studio on social media