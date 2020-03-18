Transcript for Keeping your kids busy while stuck at home

No school no daycare no break working at my my desk here at home. And beneath my desk. Working from home may be the new normal for busy parents but they're stir crazy kids aren't happy about being pent up all day. Nova has asked no less than ten times a day if we can go to the park while some parents are feeling the pressure just days into their home schooling experience. Gotten to a couple of close to and I would disturb his fist fights with my daughter's open and others are digging deep to figure out ways to fill the time to time for academics. We let out of blogs we he and the kids have played outside in that puzzle. We are planning to bake cookies Zach hand. It's been really busy. But lots of trucks and also trying its use take advantage of some of the online things. Makes my day quite hit six because I'm also a juggling. Working with my eighth grade is fire. The tapes in hand. Online. Course and find holes but as the days drag on lifting weights but fans. And that the Brothers with brooms and the ideas weird then we're return. No we're yeah. And even some experts need a little extra help some time. We should talk about other amenities columns of air play and that's. Is that efficiency and luckily there are tons of online resources to keep your kids busy and learning just simply think we're gonna try unique code. Well like DIY engineering lessons that teach him about buoyancy and you know you really amazing how many. Simple. Vote like this willful or kid friendly cooking demonstration. All the restaurants are closed if you're not really that and I guess I think. Scissors right at the great idea and almost sales and stars are stepping up in solidarity home schooling. It's. Really hard time reading your kid this story to give you a well deserved break and the news this message stated that occurred. As much. He said this scene worth. Jennifer Garner into my kids back I can get behind. That's pretty cool right there that really. Florida's governor said that students automatically move on to the next grade that parents on or about grades that we heard there post has taught art. Home schooling that's hard on here for all of the means all the sympathy of a community like the teacher saying. Parents how you do it because it's how evening it is it is that we are educators and obviously pairs or to whatever they can't make sure their kids get that education in this pandemic.

