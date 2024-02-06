Kelce bombarded on Super Bowl ‘Opening Night’

Thousands packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to see the teams headed into Sunday’s game, but one player got noticeably more attention than the rest. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the highlights.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live