Transcript for Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

This morning a major shake up in the trump administration hours before the Republican National Convention kicks off. Kellyanne Conway one of the longest lasting advisors to the president is leaving the White House at the end of the month. The announcement coming hours after con weighs fifteen year old daughter posted on social media that she's quote pushing for emancipation from her family. In a statement Conway saying she's deeply grateful to the president saying for now and for my beloved children it will be less drama more mama. Con ways husband George an outspoken critic of the president also saying he is withdrawing from the anti trump group the Lincoln project. It comes well president trump is promising less drama at the RN CNN new interview. We're gonna see something that is going to be very uplifting and positive after blistering attacks from Democrats and their convention last week. I know a predator when I see one. President trump says Americans can expect a positive vision this week. I think the overall this is going to be now they very positive as opposed to a dark. I'm very very positive message and positive on the economy. And as the president prepares to make his pitch for four more years he's also making a push for a potential corona virus treatment and Nancy the FDA is giving emergency use authorization to use convalescent plasma. This is a powerful therapy. That trends uses very very strong antibodies. From the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection. The president has been pushing for its approval many coded patients credit convalescent plasma with their recoveries. But some experts warn that definitive randomized controlled studies on blood plasma haven't been completed the president's announcement came one day after he accused what he called the deep state. Or whoever over at the FDA. And trying to delayed vaccines and therapeutics until after the election. The FDA commissioner was at Sunday's announcement the president denying there was political pressure on the agency. This has nothing to do with politics this has to do with. Life and death. In the meantime the president also dismissing comments made by his eldest sister who's allegedly heard on a series of recordings sharply criticizing him. You change your story is a lack of preparation all lying only. We can't Julian with the kids at the border. The audio first obtained by the Washington Post is reportedly of Maryanne trump dairy. A former federal judge who has never spoken out publicly against her brother. I don't sense of Donald. Fear create the reported fifteen hours of conversation had not been verified by ABC news. This statement the White House calling the audio absurd saying every day it's something else who cares. A small number of Republican leaders will be physically present at the convention this week in Charlotte, North Carolina but most of the convention will be virtual. Tonight speakers include South Carolina senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump junior. President trump is expected to make an appearance each night of the convention.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.