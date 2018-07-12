Transcript for Kevin Hart steps down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards

Sort of put a lot of people are going to be talking about today breaking news out Hollywood actor comedian Kevin Hart has now stepped down as host of the Academy Awards should decision came just a short time after he had dismissed from the outcry over some anti gay 20% in the past. It was easy and only route has been following the story all morning an handling this was quite a shock for us in the newsroom heard about it this morning so what's the latest. Yes people are just celebrating when he and made this announcement but you may remember back in twenty slalom. When he producer. The Oscars Brett Ratner he stepped down a couple of days after making a gay slur he was he is co hosting. Or paired with the hose said Eddie Murphy but this situation. Really getting people talking in part because the commenting question from Kevin Hart were made nearly a decade ago. The fallout came fast and hard. Just two days after he was named hosted the Oscars calling it the opportunity of a lifetime on social media Kevin Hart is stepping down. I just got caught an academy and that call basically say Kevin apologized to its needs of old. Or we're gonna have to move all the fun. Earlier in his career heart standout material often included jokes about homosexuality. Several of his comments and tweets deemed homophobic. So the pets as a whitlock asked them to justice to its descent person just come out how to dress. I've spoken on it. In his initial post about the controversy on Thursday part pushed back saying people change and grow and that he is in a different place than when he posted those 28 years ago. If you wanna hold people. Who have position where you always have to justify extra Memphis. And do you. From their own guy man. But overnight announcing in a pair of tweets I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars. This is because they do not want to be a distraction. And going on to say. I'm sorry that I hurt people. Now the academy has yet to respond or name a cut a new host for the Oscars that air on ABC ended February 24. And heart also said that his goal is to bring people together not terrorists apart to rally Maggie. Can't wait to see what happens next thinly Ralph thank you so much.

