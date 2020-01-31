Transcript for Key senator opposes calling witnesses in impeachment trial

Friday morning everyone on this final day of January we begin with breaking news from Washington overnight there on Capitol Hill a major development and president comes impeach. I tried a key senator has announced he will not support calling witnesses and that means the trial in the senate could be over as early as tonight. Let's get the latest release he's Megan tempers in there on Capitol Hill Mike and good morning. Good morning to name Kenneth this sense here on Capitol Hill is the end is in cites sources tell ABC news the senators are exhausted. Few of them are taking notes anymore bikes there's nothing set in stone just yet. The key Republican senators and Wayne in overnight on the issue of witnesses signaling to Republicans he impeachment trial may soon be over. There there really grasping at straws at this point in its time developed. Republican senator Lamar Alexander who is not running for reelection saying he will vote against having witnesses appear. In his statement saying there is no need for more evidence to prove something in that as our he'd been proven. And while he calls a president's actions inappropriate he says it does not meet the constitution's high bar for an impeachable offense. But Republican senator Susan Collins says she will vote to allow witnesses. Senator Mitt Romney also says he's interested in hearing from witnesses. But senator Lisa Murkowski is still on the fence we need worst Republican senators to grow a backbone in Thursday's marathon session Murkowski and others asking whether Bolton allegations would. Rice to the level of impeachable offense even if true. Therefore. For this and other reasons. His testimony would add nothing to this case former national security advisor John Bolden in his upcoming book reportedly claims a president withheld aid to pressure Ukraine. To investigate political rival Joseph Biden and his son. And at a rally in Iowa Thursday night the president seem mean unfazed. But the Democrats are trying to overturn the last election. We will make sure that they face another crushing defeat. And there'll be more debate the later this afternoon on witnesses then evoked if there are 51 votes back could move to closing arguments. We could see an acquittal vote on president trump as early as tonight or tomorrow morning can attack right. Mega we will keep watch Megan thank you there on Capitol Hill.

