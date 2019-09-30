Transcript for Kids critique Fashion Week’s wild styles

From Jennifer Lopez is iconic respond to address to party b.'s head to toe laurels as we get embarrassed. Fall fashion has never been hotter. Anna wintour and other style critics weighed and I don't think he'll look Fashion Week when he decided to go back to basics to see what some. Elementary school students helped the. We'll live here with our new series kids' videos now good morning well Ashley. Right I don't tell us what a way to kick off a Monday right. Well I went to basis independent Manhattan a school right here in New York City. Sitting down with some first through third graders to see a fashion really is as simple as ABC. Just gonna start off with an easy questions here viewed as no you wanna be when you grow up. Charlie I don't want to be more famous lent me LE TW AB when you grow up Mary. That's right up so figuring it out to have a you Deanna. Per hour rule out Iran things are a lot a lot Obama. Good for you you can do at all I love that I can't say all of our anger about I think I'm problem. Cut. Yeah yeah. A chicken when you grow up do you guys know what Fashion Week is. It was happening Alison I could Traficant called little fashion acts on sound he Drudge. Real Wear like a scene. Where's sue the act like cool clothes right so when it comes to fashion who who do you think out of everyone in the world. Maybe someone you know or someone on TV who has the best sense of fashion. There. Who's Derek from Edmonton's. Garrick cuff that. Great answer I agree with you pianists. Who are. Yeah. Homes. And our. Company is not bear. Well they are they feeling. He has good fashion OK so Michelle you guys and outfits you tell me what you think of them and then I'm gonna ask you how much you think they cost. To slowly turned. Not Fulton. Wolf how by doing so far TJ job or not the case. So here's the firth. Unsolved today. What everything exactly but he thing I don't fault you don't like it why not. We'll correct that kind of work sprawl and pass the ball from four. Yeah its usual. You like get many influential. Yeah a very key state Pitt. We didn't carry but he can Deanna who spent. You brought what do you think. Little fat skinny little you can call didn't think it's like the fat I. Who's trapped end up little cream then. And figure out how much Steve think this outfit cost Zachary. I think parole five dollars and hopeful and there's that six point oh 1800. Bucks elegant fifth. Anybody think it's about urban greening our money dollars. You know how much it really cost. 22205. Dollars. They should if that's the day our. I it would leading to this outfit. Yeah. Yeah you love it but he but he liked about Indiana. Apple. Yeah. Hand and glove and mom and probably. Right. If you look at yes in the air thing. Please don't take offs the day frank will battle I think you can just say anti French worded during Fashion Week ended April. Volume came. I don't know if that's trail would you ladies Wear this up it. Alan noble thing next month what are we think of this month until yet let me bad me bad me. Very Tuesday from. I am and they have back. At my Liz like those rooms was cold on. It noted that thinking so much for hanging out at me I hope we didn't they give me through many confident. Like oh I am happy yeah. So we'd like to think that students at bases independent Manhattan for letting us interrupt their recess apparently. And the teachers and the staff there for what. Coming up those kids our goal Ben and I are of that you. If they say that it had no way and they know so much I hop song take me why dad hey forget halftime. We're taking you here we really are. Where you were surprised by the degree I know you never know what they're gonna say this whole area here say the darnedest things don't think pictured I will let nobody forget our kids and I live now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.