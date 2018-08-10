Transcript for First lady delivers a message of caring and hope

The First Lady and Mani a trump is back at the White House after her four nation tour of Africa she left the continent after visiting children delivering a message of caring and hope. In the meantime what she wore came under some controversy here's ABC's Jordan Phillips. One you trump wrapping up her first major solo trip as First Lady with a message for Africa. And even. An ocean away from her husband the differences between the first couple were on full display in the global spotlight. I. My. Anything. I'm. Money trump highlighting the positive impact of usaid. Funding her husband has sought to cut. Children Molly bray junior high few things out briefly songs to welcome the first duty. He went finding. Inning Carano Maloney trump cuddled the baby boy at a hospital. And reflected on history of slavery with a visit to a former prison first ladies before they were fifth across the notion. The First Lady went on a safari in Kenya he got an up close look at conservation efforts. The thought perhaps a little too close to one baby elephant that nearly knocked her over. The first lady's focus on conservation another contrast to her how I think he's made it easier to import elephant tusks and other animal body parts from certain African nation. And that white helmet she warned her safari sparking controversy all on its own the style associated with colonial rule of Africa. Her outfit in Egypt and tie and pants was interpreted by some as a message on women's rights. It's hardly the first time Milan neutrons fashion choices have caused speculation. But that I'm sure jacket that read I really don't care do you Hugh. But standing in front of the brief stints in Egypt the First Lady was in no mood to discuss her fashion choices. I'm gonna talk about eight it's not what NN head. We'll let me believe that with aids and headaches solicited in at least it won't miss my wedding yeah. The first lady's trip also evoking memories at the time president trump used a full course lurch refer to some African nations. But the First Lady says no one brought that up with her on our trip she says she never heard the president use that term in the first place Kenneth and Linda. Jordan banks.

