Transcript for Landmark victory for LGBTQ Americans

Which are now to reaction this morning after what's being called and held as the most consequential Supreme Court decisions and same sex marriage was legalized five years ago. Overnight celebration on the streets of New York City. George victory for LG BTQ Americans. The Supreme Court ruling they are covered by the same anti discrimination laws that protect their heterosexual colleagues in the workplace meaning they can't be fired or discriminated against simply because of their sexual orientation. Or gender identity which with legal and more than half the states and told this ruling. See it's six ring. It was great can somebody check and read it again. In the six three decision the court's four liberal justices were joined by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts. Another conservative neo gore sage who was appointed by president trop. I broke the decision and some people were surprised but. They've ruled and we live with a decision corsets citing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Which was meant to address the problems of race and gender discrimination. Writing only the written word is the law at all persons are entitled to its benefit. People still live their wedding pictures from their office dance. Unless somebody figure out who they love and who they now. And a 100 page dissent justice Samuel Alito warned of dire consequences from the ruling from bathrooms or workplaces to sports teams to pro now's the position that the court now adopts will threaten freedom of religion. Freedom of speech and personal privacy and safety the case involved Amy Stephens. A transgender woman fire buyer funeral home after she says she wanted to be recognized as a female this morning that funeral home sane in a statement. Redefining sex to mean gender identity will creek chaos an enormous and fairness for women and girls and athletics women's shelters and many other contacts. Jerel both stock another plaintiff in the case says he was fire from his job at the welfare services coordinator after he joined a gay softball league. I'm overwhelmed with joy and are still will gratitude. A big win during pride month and we're expecting several other big decisions at the Supreme Court in the next few weeks including a ruling on undocumented immigrants who came to the US. As children.

