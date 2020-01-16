Transcript for New lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein

We're back with the explosive new lawsuit claiming Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking girls to his private island. As recently as two years ago. Investigators and the Virgin Islands say Epstein had help and used his properties to abuse girls as young as outlet and lawyers all. This morning disturbing new claims surrounding the late finance year Jeffrey Epstein and what he allegedly did on his private island in the Caribbean. But I heard in the allegations were. So serious. And really shocking to the conscience of many of us here. A new lawsuit claims the multimillionaire. Traffic to young girls who is a state as recently as 2018. And some of the alleged victims. Appeared to be as young as eleven years holt Jeffrey Epstein carried out an expands its scheme. Of human trafficking. And sexual abuse of young women and under age girls right here. In the virgin I'd. The attorney general of the US virgin island says investigators found Epstein trafficked raped sexually assaulted. And held captive dozens of girls and young women. While deceptively luring them to his properties with the promises of modeling opportunities. According to the complaint his island provided the perfect hideaway to traffic girls. With the help of accomplices. AM a special database. The lawsuit also claims Epstein and his associates organized a search party after a fifteen year old tried to escape by swimming a weight. Later holding her captive and taking away her passport. Degrees commissioning. Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was a registered sex offender in a virgin island since 2010 after spending thirteen months in jail for soliciting sex from an underage girl. A sentenced critics say it was too lenient his death in prison ended the possibility of a sex trafficking trial. And this lawsuit is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars from at seemed to stayed in the Virgin Islands. Which a lawsuit values at 86 million dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.