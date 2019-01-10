Transcript for Lemonade for charity

When life gives you lemons you make lemonade. And if your four year old Beatrice or her best friend Jack then you set up a lemonade stand. People are picked and yeah and then hold. And I'm only doing gas and then hold. Kids selling a 148 bucks worth of lemonade one Saturday afternoon this summer but that's. Which just getting the kids parents encouraging beat Jack and their siblings to donate their big hall. To Cincinnati Children's Hospital organization near and geared to be and her mother. I am rolls. Grammar rules. When be was just six months old she received a lifesaving liver transplant there from her mother Hillary this past Friday Hillary Yasser friends and family to match tickets donations at a hospital in the hope says. Is that we can and the wait for all of these people waiting for transplants and in just a few short days the donations pouring in. Faster than be an Jack could ever poured their lemonade they came in at 101000 dollars we had 151000 honors. 20000 dollars and now thanks to donations from local businesses pledges from celebrities like Andy Cohen in Anderson Cooper bees lemonade stand is serving up more than a 125000. Dollars in charity though she may not totally grasp just how much money that is the world's sweetest lemonade stand CEO knows what she wants to do with it. Carolina can mean GAAP can't can't can't. Can old people per harmful.

