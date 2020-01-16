Transcript for Lev Parnas says Trump knew about Ukraine pressure campaign

We begin with that bombshell interview from a key player in the Ukraine scandal speaking out as the senate takes up the impeachment trial. An indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani speaking publicly for the first time and he's pointing the finger at president. Loved harness sold MSNBC the president knew exactly what was going on regarding the pressure campaign on Ukraine. And he says he was never about corruption but strictly about former vice president Joseph Biden. The allegations come just as history is made on Capitol Hill with the articles of impeachment deliver to the senate. ABC's mega temperate sea and joins us with the new. Good morning Kenneth engine made that associate lab harness makes a series of serious allegations. That implicate vice president Mike Pence attorney general William Barr a Republican congressman Dan immune as. And the president himself. The formal articles of impeachment are now in the hands of the senate after being hand delivered by the seven Democrats appointed to prosecute the case. President trot maintaining it was all a hoax even as new d.s hills emerge about his actions Ukraine. In and you bombshell interview on MSNBC an associate of president Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says. The president would in the loop when he came to pressuring Ukraine. President trump know exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. He wouldn't do anything without their consent to Rudy Giuliani or the president and turner south's. The president what he has said about you. He said about you and mr. from anywhere from an I don't know those gentlemen I don't know about them. I don't know what they. It's all about Joseph Biden Hunter Biden was never about. Corruption and there was never it was strictly about the the recent which included Hunter Biden and Joseph Biden. Harness suggest dean vice president pants and attorney general Barr were also aware of the pressure campaign. I called back because. No go. I hated remember really go okay they'll seek to my awareness trump called open access to make sure pencils and go to. So that you believe that mr. prince's trip to the inauguration was canceled because they didn't agree are no harm hundreds. You evidence handed over by car his was made public by the House Intelligence Committee text messages emails and handwritten notes. On May third of last year Giuliani message partisan what's apt quote. Boy I'm so powerful I can intimidate the entire Ukrainian government when asked if he had any comment on the part is interview Giuliani telling ABC news. None he's a very sad situation. And the latest interview could put pressure on senators to demand new witnesses possibly even Giuliani and self. Senators will be sworn in as jurors today in the impeachment trial which is scheduled to began on Tuesday and I have meg and think you.

