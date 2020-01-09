Transcript for Liberty University announces investigation into Jerry Falwell

This morning outrage on Capitol Hill after the Director of National Intelligence announced a halt to in person briefings on foreign interference in the election. Seeing the agency will instead brief congress in writing. We have lakers on the committee. The leaker is that are doing bad things. President trumpet praising the move claiming it was needed because Democrats leaked intelligence about Russian interference after the last briefing this morning and Democrats are threatening to subpoena the Director of National Intelligence. Forcing him to testify on election interference. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the change a betrayal of the public's right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy. Leaks are always an improper and sometimes they're illegal. But of course this is say a falsehood yet again another lie by the president this a logical inconsistency to say well we're gonna put on paper so it can't leak. Rather than speak to the congress. That doesn't make any sense. It all comes as a new ABC news it says poll says last week's convention at the White House field to give president troubled boost. Less than 13 of voters have a favorable view of him. His favorability even dipping among Republicans. In contrast Joseph Biden saw his support among Democrats Klein after his convention. His favorability among all Americans now at 46%. Overnight Biden steam announcing his plans for leader today in Pennsylvania where his campaign says by general delivers speech century around the core question facing voters. Are you safe in Donald Trump's America in a late made tweet the president mocking Biden who's been holed up in his Delaware home for months hasn't endemic. President writing that Biden's team is rushing him out of the basement after seeing some very disturbing numbers. Don't worry we'll go back to basements soon. The president pushing his law and order message while in New Hampshire this weekend. We are all that stand between the American people and a left. Mop. One other big issue from Washington is a fight over a new corona virus relief bell White House chief of staff mark meadows blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the impasse. Saying the administration one point three trillion dollar offer deserves the democrats' attention. Pelosi says the proposal doesn't do enough.

