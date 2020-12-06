Transcript for Louisville officials pass law banning 'no-knock' warrants

We turn out to the push for police reform and a major decision the Kentucky overnight after the death of Rihanna Taylor. This morning new limits on police in the wake of embryonic Taylor's death. Officials in mobile passing Rihanna flaw. Banning all no knock warrants Taylor and EMT was killed during her drug great officers bored deep into her home and announced. Even though the suspect was already a custody. No drugs were found. Clinton is actually. I'm go what is perhaps it is somebody keep it distorted shop are appropriate. The officers and ball now facing new backlash over this police incident report. Which is nearly blank and missing key deet tails. I think it's insane why would you want to enter into our home in the middle of the night went out announcing your sounds. The report list Taylor's injuries as non. Even though she was shot eight times officers used a battering ram to break down our door blunder of forced entry is checked no. The officers have not been charged and this morning Bob Bob. Come on mom another case of alleged police abuse of power in the spotlight quite fast. Because a teenager told subtle hint to the ground handcuffed and Finley kicked by officers. Key he's kicking this keeps officers claim the board with Jay walking. Despite a city law allowing pedestrians to cross at any point in neighborhoods without cross walk through traffic light. Pulses mayor and the police department are investigating it comes as the new ABC news investigation finds an 800 jurisdictions nationwide. Black people were arrested at a rate five times higher than white people in 2018. What dominating history with compassion. As president from Thursday announcing his plan for police reform. Including more training and pilot programs that bring social workers and police together we're working to finalize an executive order that will encourage police departments nationwide to me. The most current professional standards for the use of force. Including tactics for. Appearing to contradict his push for. But I heard it many times have I think this bemusement. It means two things very different things what is in his movie it is probably an appreciating again that's not as a threat that's really just a fact. Meanwhile the White House is defending the towards the poll support truck rally on June 19. Or June team a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the US also with the scene of one of the Delhi is racially fueled attacks in the nation's history. The African American community is very near and dear. Parts. Adds these rallies he often shares the great work he is diamonds for a minority communities. When it comes to police reform president trump made it clear he wants to increase investment and law enforcement not take funding away from it.

