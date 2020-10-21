Transcript for Love when you least expect it

In some ways Molly Corsica and Ryan Smith are a classic boy meets girl story. And that's funny he's NC ramat and that kind is reaching out. We. We're not really early it wasn't romantic at all but their story is far from ordinary. One answer it's not support. Says Dominick I know and a blossoming act. Just last year both Molly and Brian diagnosed with acute minor league leukemia a cancer affecting bone marrow and blood. Molly and Ryan both collegiate athletes at the time supporting each other through treatment just as friends and then mom got involved. My mum. Buddhist literature in journey I think she's like well she's really pretty. You're Butte there. Biden about Smart game acting like kind of and it's really rates comment but I like yeah highlights Meehan. Let's seriously go you know. Flash forward to this spring Bryant making things a fish double for his bone marrow transplant I was Presley's starting I was allowed a brilliant but. She showed up there SR outside Tuesday you seemed to Houston. I saw it shed happy transplant madame saw so. Here's your special their connection undeniable. And Mason's here you know how Milan and explain you. Molly and Ryan falling for each other for a completely different reasons she's asserted straight shooter she it is. Really up from here. How is that ours and who cares about needing life. I know he's its enemies. Bali street about how they met racking up nearly two million likes in just dates. Why is everybody falling in locally or looks story. Any kind of congress is expecting you know. I just might be opened soon. Whatever and China and in things that may not Siemens A because there's always something. And I'll hit you like ash and as you least expect it. As always a little something full. Both Ryan and Molly tell me they are feeling great these days and they're both able to be off of most of their medicines they're getting back into the swing at school and sports and they visit each other. Almost every weekend guys. Really well really light up this early in the morning you have me I don't Brian right I now I now like that was the most beautiful store I've ever heard. Amber it was something that you would think would come out of Hollywood but this is real life. I day walk to remember by ends. I asked them I was like a case of this is going to be a movie when there you guys cool with that in. And Molly was like look we're not there yet let's cross that bridge. A long way from now I'll now I RD bought tickets aboard I really have only got that was a lot of the credible rilya. Awesome couple.

