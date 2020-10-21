-
Now Playing: Actor Jeff Bridges announces he has cancer
-
Now Playing: Olivia Newton-John shares why she started her own foundation to help fight cancer
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the intersection of Hispanic and Black culture
-
Now Playing: 23-year-old CEO on mission to mobilize young voters
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old celebrates incredible hole-in-one
-
Now Playing: Housing program helps families in need receive essential services
-
Now Playing: How schools across globe have reintroduced kids to learning amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Holiday shipping crunch and timeline for deliveries
-
Now Playing: Mom's struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious
-
Now Playing: Artist goes viral for stunning celebrity portraits using food
-
Now Playing: Stretching for two minutes a day can make you less stressed
-
Now Playing: How to make tandoori salmon with masala green beans
-
Now Playing: Nanny Connie shares secrets to parenting during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis school fighting food insecurity with fresh meals
-
Now Playing: Couple survives COVID-19, cancer, and chemo
-
Now Playing: Claire Saffitz gives her spin on a classic applesauce cake
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old’s new best friend is a 5-foot skeleton named Benny
-
Now Playing: Young siblings take the phrase ‘brotherly love’ to new heights
-
Now Playing: Safe alternatives to Halloween trick-or-treating during the pandemic