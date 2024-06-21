Low-altitude midair scare

The FAA is investigating another concerning incident on a Southwest Airlines flight after a plane appeared to come dangerously close to homes near Oklahoma City. ABC News' Lionel Moise reports.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live