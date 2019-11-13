Transcript for Major upset in college basketball

It's being called one of the biggest upset ever in college sports the Kentucky Wildcats the number one team in the country. Lost two of small school from Indiana out last night the upset is especially sweet. For the winning coach. This morning March Madness in new member. The number one ranked team in college basketball the Kentucky Wildcats losing. The Evansville the flu. In for that man right there. The per blazers head coach Walter McCarty is actually a former wildcat. He hoped to Turkey won a national championship back in 1996. It's become combat Coleman amend place in the will Tim country. And appeal to perform the way we did. Home. All of hippie matches this other than the wind and ocean temperature of the. Undefeated wildcats were 25 point favorites. Yet he and says the losses tied for the third largest upsetting college basketball in the last fifteen seasons. To top it off Evansville pulled off a win on Kentucky's home court. This picture Kentucky Coach John Calipari quickly become Mena mean overnight. They with a tougher team they executed they made shots and threes and free throws didn't. My hat's off tomb it's hard to do that in this building. After the big win the purple aces leader from the party for an epic celebration. I got a good group of guys are really two. They love each other.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.