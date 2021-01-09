Transcript for Mandatory evacuation orders around Lake Tahoe

This morning mandatory evacuation orders around Lake Tahoe. Are expanding as a massive wildfire approaches the world famous resort area. As it Tuesday night the called our fire was only three miles from the hotels and casinos in south Lake Tahoe. And the flame show no signs of slowing down. I don't know I wouldn't have predicted this so. Yes I don't know what to predict. One firefighter. Saying he never expected this area to be threatened by a wildfire. At no time did I ever stick I'd be standing here right now. The erratic winds to terrain that dry weather shoes on stuff I've never would've ever believed would happen. Overnight the colder fire was only 18% contained already burning 200000. Acres along with nearly 500 homes. 34000. Buildings now threatened. Un Tuesday smoke billowing across a highway in south Lake Tahoe where just hours earlier. Tens of thousands of people aback he waited. There is only one when it town and it's parking lot out there. The claims a blazing a trail of destruction through nearby communities. ABC's Cano whitworth is in Christmas valley. Firefighters are now rest of your with their clothes to put out this trio on fire had fallen over because look. We're just a few yards away here from an entire neighborhood in prisons valley that's being threatened right now. And now wildlife is being pushed from the mountains. This fear was spotted looking for food in a deserted south Lake Tahoe home. Officials say nearly every one hasn't evacuated south late tumble. Only a handful of residents had to fight the evacuation order Mona Andrew. Christine thank you.

