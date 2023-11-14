‘March for Israel’ in Washington

A crowd of tens of thousands is expected to show support for Israel in the nation’s capital Tuesday as the fighting in Gaza continues. ABC News’ Justin Finch has new video from the battlefield.

November 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live