Transcript for Maryland Popeyes stabbing

Next to the breaking news overnight in Maryland police say a man was stabbed to death outside a pop buys after a fight over the restaurants popular chicken sandwich. This is hard put in a worst what happened here. Overnight the scene which craze that compromise turning deadly in merely. We have been able to determine that this is related to the release of the this image here this restaurant. Police in Prince George's County C a twenty year old may was stabbed to death after arguing with another man. Over the release of pop priced chicken sandwich this individual was in line a line specifically. For the sale of the sandwich when another customer. Om and he. Got into an altercation. And I'm that ended with a victim being stabbed outside of the business. When it first debuted in August the pump price to consider which exploded in popularity and quickly sold out across the country Popeye is even ask customers to BUYOB. Bring your own body and by the company's chicken tenders to form a sandwich is. Frey is going everybody's talking about people starter reselling the sandwich on line marking up the price by 600%. A Tennessee man even took legal action demanding 5000 dollars in damages from the restaurant for emotional harm and Wear and tear on his car. From driving to various pump price locations searching for the sandwich thank you can't. Thank god it gluten. Amid the outcry the restaurant brought the sandwich back this week hiring 400 extra employees to handle the rush but the long lines started forming again. Back in Maryland overnight police are asking witnesses to come forward and they're appealing to the killer to surrender. We are asking the person who did this to come forward he knows what he did here tonight any of these did erasing any mis stepped up. And this morning police are not saying exactly how the argument began between the two men.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.