Transcript for Mass shooting plots foiled

We turnout of several new arrests this morning in connection with alleged mass shooting plots across the country when case involves a teenager taken into custody in front of his mother who was pleading with officers not to arrest her son. Right yeah. Not my son. This morning a new crackdown in the wake of those mass shootings in El Paso when Dayton this time in Florida. Police body can't video showing a fifteen year old be the rested. In front of his mother after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school. I felt more heart valve break my father and school built seven. His words reported to the FBI who alerted local police his mother pleading with officers as they arrive to arrest him. A yeah a little. You know we're pretty. That. A written threat is a second degree felony in Florida. As the FBI warns of a rising domestic terrorism and possible copycat crimes after the attacks in Texas in Ohio a string of new arrests have been reported in Indianapolis this truck drivers under arrest. Accused of planning to attack a church in meant this allegedly writing I was thinking about shooting a church up. But I'm afraid Howell will affect my family in the flash after I'm gone. In Seattle 35 year old Eric Lee and is accused of threatening a woman on FaceBook. In writing that he would kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places and in New Jersey after police say 57 year old man crashed his band. They say they found weapons and ammunition and later found an arsenal of other weapons in his home. Including a grenade launcher and neo Nazi paraphernalia he now faces weapons and drug charges no word what if any plot was uncovered. Some experts believe mass shootings can be contagious. Others say this up take an arrest could simply be the result of more people calling police when they see concerning behavior.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.