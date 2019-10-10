Transcript for Matt Lauer accuser speaks out

We turn out to the sexual assault claim against former news anchor Matt Lauer this morning his accuser is speaking out flowers public downfall two years ago sent shockwaves across the media world. At this point he is no longer saying silent about the rape allegation against and disturbing Matt Lauer is speaking out for the first time since being fired by NBC in 2017. For what the network called sexual misconduct. The woman behind the complaint that led to was firing is Brooke nobles who worked with flowers co anchor Meredith Vieira. Variety Magazine obtained excerpts of the new book catching killed by Rhone and Ferro. Where according to variety medals tells pharaoh that our raped her during the Olympics in Sochi. Now in the nearly 14100 word letter lauer calls an account categorically false. Doubles reportedly told Farrell that one night after drinks with flowering Vieira she went up two hours hotel room where she says he pushed her onto the bed. Flipping her over and forced her into a sex act she says she wept silently in to a pillow. According to excerpts obtained by variety nobles told pharaoh I was too drunk to consent. It was non consensual and then I said multiple times I didn't want to. She tells pharaoh that once they got back to New York she went on to have more consensual sexual encounters with flour. And leader told colleagues and superiors at NBC. But she claims nothing happened until Vieira urged her to go to human resource is with a lawyer within 24 hours a back complaint lauer was fired. As I'm sure you can imagine we are devastated and we are still processing. In his letter lauer describes the relationship as an action marital affair that began in Sochi with a completely consensual sexual encounter. Writing she certainly did not cry she was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner. Our says when the affair ended in devils tried to rekindle it and he suggests she was financially motivated writing. Within a year she was reportedly out trying to sell a book. And it appears as she also sought a monetary payment from NBC. Noble's tells NBC you hours letter was quote a case study in victim blaming she writes. There is a Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watch on TV every morning for two decades. And there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague and to silence. I am not afraid of him. NBC news chairman Andy lack is defending the network's handling a flowers firing saying. Some of questioned why we use the term sexual misconduct to describe the reason for all hours firing in the days following. We chose those words carefully to precisely mirror the public words at the time at the attorney representing our former NBC colleague. Lack denies there was any coverup of flowers conduct. Flowers accuser received a seven figure settlement from NBC a last year and meanwhile Andy lack is facing allegations of his own. According to New York Post fair Carroll's book claims lack preyed on female employees he has not responded overnight to that allegation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.