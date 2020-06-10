Transcript for Medical student's 'Be the Match' fundraiser

When Daniel Cox was a senior in high school he was looking for some last minute inspiration. For a project for speech class. Or you. And I can cool and saw sector and Robin Roberts about matched. 70%. Of the people who need. Marrow transplants do not have a match in the family. It's more about Arlen well. This is the biggest massacre regiments each on this what started as a procrastinated project turned into a passion when that would change the trajectory of Dan's life. I registered your daughter and then within Fremont Ellis. Miss Dan providing a lifesaving bone marrow transplant to me siege and Eddy who's battling cancer his donation worked. Dan and Mitzi becoming like family we can't really close it excellent time and culture there and tell. She oversaw about her. That she had that Jesus. Oh. As their friendship grew so did dance athletic drive signing up for his first. Half distance Iron Man around the time misty was cured her aunt money changer basically dedicated racer you're raised money to match it was just such. -- the news he passed away in 2016. But now Dan has made it his mission to honor her. Teaming up their husband pat to raise money for B to match it like maybe the next step for cutting continue. Legacy something that always that are might be occur. This weekend he'll compete in his own full Iron Man. Biking 112 miles swimming 2.4 and running 26 points you most of us that seems like a lot. But Dan says the real act of heroism is something much more simple. Hope to see my story and know that they can make it being a small upper registry and literally change someone's life forever county there right. But again their families bear rug. So far Dan has raised more than 75000. Dollars repeat a match for more information on dance Iron Man this weekend or to donate or to sign up for the registry. Had to be the match dot org slash go the distance guys. Cloud is an incredible story at all by just the chance of luck of seeing that story. But again you never know when you're gonna find your purpose in my fine Jim. It definitely thank you well so much we really appreciate it just incredible story that and I.

