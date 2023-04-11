Meet the 'Croc King'

ABC News’ Will Ganss explains how one man’s passion for Crocs, the comfy slip-on footwear, has led him to collect more than 2,000 pairs.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live