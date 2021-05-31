-
Now Playing: America takes to the skies
-
Now Playing: 7 presumed dead after plane crash near Nashville, Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Millions hit the skies for Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking holiday travel this Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Small jet crashes outside Nashville with 7 aboard
-
Now Playing: Millions traveling for Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Air fares reach pre-pandemic highs
-
Now Playing: Man recovering after grizzly bear attack
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: Gas prices hit a 7-year high as Memorial Day travel begins
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Memorial Day travel
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions set to travel over Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Gas prices surge as millions hit the road for holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: DHS Secretary talks Memorial Day travel surge
-
Now Playing: Heavy traffic times, high gas prices expected for Memorial Day travelers
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day travel surge expected to reach record post-pandemic numbers
-
Now Playing: Woman charged with assaulting flight attendant
-
Now Playing: Pioneer of lobster fishing in Maine talks about the industry