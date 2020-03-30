Men allegedly block road to force quarantine

More
Armed Maine residents allegedly cut down a tree to block a man’s driveway in order to quarantine him and his roommates.
0:15 | 03/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Men allegedly block road to force quarantine
Police in Maine say someone set up an armed roadblock against some construction workers from New Jersey chopping down a tree to trap them in their home. Deputies say they did renting on fox island since September. The residents not since they were from New Jersey. They might Huff corona virus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Armed Maine residents allegedly cut down a tree to block a man’s driveway in order to quarantine him and his roommates.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"69869387","title":"Men allegedly block road to force quarantine ","url":"/WNN/video/men-allegedly-block-road-force-quarantine-69869387"}