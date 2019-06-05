Transcript for Met Gala 2019 preview

A little later today the most influential folks in fashion we'll all be on the same runway the met gala. This year's theme camp notes on fashion. Not camp likes more sun and opened fire. Camp like Merriam Webster's second best. Dialer mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often uses elements of high and popular culture. The party this year hosted by Anna wintour my guess is that we're going to see. A very large amounts crevice. Alessandra Michel of Gucci and to pop stars who always hit the right notes on the red card. Harry styles and Levy got out. Tickets to the event cost a cool 35000. Dollars apiece. And tables can cost up to 300000. Dollars. Even after all that Anna wintour still has total control over the guest list but here's carpet heaven on earth. Rihanna as the Pope Katy Perry sporting Angel wings. Met gala famous bird show stopping fashion share and Jackie O to beyonce. This year's gala guest list includes Kanye West Kim Kardashian which means Kim gave will be in the same room with Taylor Swift for the first time in awhile. But don't expect to see Germany post about it on social media the official rules of the Dallas a cell phone usage is strictly forbidden. After the carpet stars have to ditch their phones there's also an age limit. No one is allowed if they're under eighteen don't expect to see anyone from stranger things on the carpet sorry about. Bo and celebs are encouraged to leave today at home this which were once everyone to mingle. And if you do score and invite you better be there word on the street is if you say well we'll get the chance to say yes ever again. Didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.