Transcript for Michelle Obama's low-grade depression

We're used to seeing Michelle Obama shining in the spotlight but this morning the former First Lady is revealing she suffers from low grade depression. I know that I am dealing with its some form of the low grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine but because of the racial strife and just seeing this administration. Watching the hypocrisy the day in and day out is dispiriting. Existential therapists Eric Q Derrick says low grade depression is often overlooked ink it occurs when more than people are rare it's just not. And it's so difficult to speaking about depression we think about major depression. But especially now it's hard to know what's a symptom and what's just happening because of quarantine them about what read what. There. Will. Up and you'll find change in appetite. Teens in sneaking patter ends. And even EQ are engaging in all your daily activities you won't find much joy in doing acts. Low self esteem low energy all of these could be symptoms of low grade. And our podcast Michelle Obama says she helps ease those symptoms by staying in a routine getting a workout in and trying to get outside. The former Florida's adding up for her schedule is key. Our expert says that's right not nutrition is huge exercising cute hydration sleep. We won't really do need stinks but making once you really just trying to aren't there and what it's huge in fact they can happen. He got senior re tired eyes and if you need a little extra help in them. Yeah treat incurred or. What jet ready do you Wear it with depression when a bit in this connection connection really helps. Recovery from depression and so just find a connection with family with friends being intentional about eats is really important. If you don't feel like therapy are reaching out and doctor right now is an appropriate decision. If any of those symptoms that she mentioned feel familiar to you both clinics and therapists are offering their services online and virtually now. And there is no shame in asking for a little help with your quarantine game. Absolutely not well I think we need to start normalizing. Asking for help and also talking about her struggles because so many of us. Feel that we are alone in this and that is not true so thanks to wolf for high relating. A lot of that also trying to dismantle this idea that women have to be strong or display street 24/7 without ever asking for help right be all things to people without. Ever needing help themselves this not true we all need. Connection emotional connection we also all need help but times pollution in different passport as one well said Mona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.