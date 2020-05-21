Transcript for Michigan flooding peaking overnight

I've been talking with people who were working on getting everything out of their basement people who had flooding come to their home. Different levels we just heard from someone who said they saw a house going down the river. Oh my god that's somebody's house this morning a community in shock almost of the buildings downing haired damaged Vienna repair or gone the devastating flooding in Michigan peaking overnight. After not one but two dams failed. Releasing eighteen eludes us swallowed entire neighborhoods it's gonna have a major impact on this community and I and our state. For the time to come water reaching rooftops of homes closest to the river car semis and road swallowed by the swampy floodwaters still brushing a day after the breaches nearly 400000. Gallons per second exploding out of the river the current sell high and so fast. This note smashed into the bridge before getting so down while other bridges were no match for the powerful flooding. We're no indeed three 0500 your flooding event remarkably no injuries reported. And now in the wake of the devastation officials revealing they knew this could happen as well as they known. Problem for awhile in fact federal regulators revoked even build dams Hydro power licensed due to over flow concerns found in 1999. While the Army Corps of Engineers determined the stand for damn. Hattie high hazard potential during an inspection and 2018 ever think problem with there spray can the federal government now ordering an investigation into what went wrong. And those dams are privately owned but have been under state jurisdiction for more than a year a county run agency was in the process of buying both. When the dance failed.

