Transcript for Mick Mulvaney appears to admit a quid pro quo with Ukraine

Well it's close to president trump are scrambling to distance themselves prominent founding admission made by acting White House chief of staff make Maldini. He acknowledged they quid pro quo with Ukraine and told reporters to get over it later Moby claimed his remarks were misconstrued. ABC's being as dealer Kucera joins us now live from Washington with details good morning that its. Good morning Elizabeth and can add acting White House chief of staff make Maldini admitting something the president has been denying for weeks. That there was a quid pro quo when president child asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate his political opponents. Overnight president trump is still slamming the impeachment inquiry and that they can pay. The outrages impeachment. With time. With that. We're not. As his acting chief of staff make mold mania appears to confirm the very staying house investigators have been looking into I have news for everybody. Get over it. There's going to be political influence of foreign policy. Acknowledging drug administration did with hold military aid to Ukraine in part to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Democrats. Let's be clear readers described as a quid pro quo it is funding will not flow in less the investigation. Into the into the democratic server. Happen as well we we do we do that all the time so foreign policy. It contradicts what the president has been saying for weeks. There was no quid pro quo. At all mall they me later claiming his comments were misconstrued. Writing in a statement the only reasons we were holding the money was because of concern about lack of support from other nations and concerns over corruption. Things have just gone from very very bad to much much worse involving said that eighteen crane was frozen in part to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Democrats. Do you still think there's nothing to see here. We didn't think he said that he admitted fifty military eighteenth green was frozen in part to pressure the pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrat. So make no claim to sit what she says yes. I don't know I'd like to know what that they. Meanwhile written testimony from EU ambassador Gordon Sandra and obtained by ABC news shows Solomon testified president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told him that if the Ukrainian who wanted to meeting with the president they would have to issue a statement promising to investigate Democrats. And the company that Hunter Biden had been doing business when it. All happen. Earning as energy secretary Rick Perry handed in his resignation Perry has emerged as a key witness in the house impeachment inquiry both he and Albania have until the end of the day today to hand over documents related to Ukraine that they were subpoenaed for. Elizabeth and Kenneth. Ines thank you.

