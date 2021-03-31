Transcript for New migrant caravan heads toward US

This morning 500 unaccompanied boys have now arrived at this new facility housing migrants at Fort Bliss Texas it comes just hours after a journalist his camera was for the first time allowed inside this overcrowded Border Patrol facility. And Donna taxes. Rows of kids are packed shoulder to shoulder lying on magnets that children are separated into ponds of to 600 in each with no room to move. One girl was seen wiping away tears from her eyes this facility is only meant to hold 250. People. But it's currently home to more than 4100. And most of them are minors are facilities were never designed to hold people for longer than a couple of days much less. You know eight or nine days which we've seen on occasions border authorities are finding up to 400 children crossing each day. And now. Another migrant caravan is leading Honduras several hundred people now making the dangerous track big Cold War. And in the west. They say they're fleeing crime and natural disasters that have devastated their economy is in the end it depend on them. This man seeing quote we have to flight. Otherwise we'll live in poverty for the rest of our lives. The corrupt Honduran government also in the spotlight this morning after the president's own brother. Was sentenced to life in prison in New York Tuesday for what prosecutors described as state sponsor drug trafficking. Running cocaine into the US he's been ordered to forfeit nearly a 140 million dollars. The but an administration says it's reaching out to the Central American governments to tackle the issue involved in this crisis. Guatemala's government says vice president public Harris has agreed to visit that country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.