Transcript for Minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus

Now were answering your questions about the virus everything from cleaning your home but to the new five minute test but first. New data shows block Americans getting hit especially hard earlier. I asked doctor a low Patel with this new data could reveal. It's kind of multi focal here is according to CDC. African Americans be higher prevalence of disease like hypertension. Diabetes or even having a stroke. That could potentially contribute to your risk of getting serious complications don't come in nineteen here's Anthony. Beazer also communities for people more popular social ice. They may not have health insurance in the you can get medical care until it's too weak and so my understanding. What's happening in these communities will be better prepared to actually give them. And helping you or possibly maybe they need more intervention this early stage I think more really gonna see. It's out of social determinant of health really play out right now it's extremely important topic not only Brcko in nineteen hurt anything related to public health. And after Mattel this week we're seeing drive through test sites pop up using this five minute test in some hard hit state CBS is doing clinics. But only a few areas Walgreens is also getting on board what are you hearing. About the availability of these tests and are you encouraged or frustrated by the pacing of tasked. To being candid I'm frustrated. You know in the end of march we were talking we are hearing. About these large retailers. Really exciting in a prior time try tightening testing and rolling out tractors testing don't even know is collector retailers have. Something like 30000. Soars across the country you're under its Hong. Testing sites. And right now you mentioned CBS has a couple and Walgreens just announced they're gonna roll out fifteen testing site in seven states rivers any hawks fire is that's not nearly enough. I also want to ask you about certain cleaning products in recent years natural and organic cleaning products have become increasingly popular. But can they actually kill Kobe in nineteen are should mean be using some of the harsher products like Clorox wipes and leads. I'm glad you asked you know people want to do the right thing. A new any sugar using responsible. The all natural cleaning products and I respect that I respect mother nature. But right now the priority really needs to be in using products that can kill the virus. And you know there's a couple of products out there are no more safe kills. Household germs or can clean your home protect you from getting sick and they don't actually need is specifically calling and and he told us fires. Doctor Patel ads B shirt attack what's in your cleaner the web site EPA dot gov. Has a list of ingredients that kill the virus.

